Vaani Kapoor joins Ajay Devgn in 'Raid 2'

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Actor Vaani Kapoor is set to star alongside Ajay Devgn in "Raid 2", the makers announced on Monday.

Advertisment

The upcoming movie is the sequel of the 2018 film "Raid" that saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

"Joining the list of fresh pairing in 2024, Vaani Kapoor will be seen as the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2," the makers said in a press release.

Raj Kumar Gupta, who helmed the first "Raid" film, is returning to the director's chair for the follow-up.

The sequel is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The production of "Raid 2" is underway and the film will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024. PTI RDS RDS RDS