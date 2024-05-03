Vaani Kapoor to star in dramedy movie 'Badtameez Gill'

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor will play the lead role in "Badtameez Gill", an upcoming movie from filmmaker Navjot Gulati.

Described as a "coming of modern-age dramedy", the film is about a girl (Kapoor) and her family set in Bareilly and London, a press release said.

The project, which will soon start shooting in Bareilly, will also feature "Jubilee" star Aparshakti Khurrana in the role of Kapoor's brother and veteran actor Paresh Rawal as her father.

"We needed a gorgeous, confident girl who can be a riot for her family & her friends. Vaani is this person in real life. So, when we met her, we knew we had found our lead! She will light up the screen with her presence and hopefully we will entertain a lot of people with our film," producers Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani said in a statement.

"Badtameez Gill" is produced by Nickky Bhagnani and Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani and Akshad Ghone.

Gulati is best known for writing movies such as "Running Shaadi" and "Ginny Weds Sunny". His directorial credits include "Jai Mummy Di" and the upcoming movie "Pooja Meri Jaan".

Besides "Badtameez Gill", Kapoor will also feature in "Khel Khel Mein", co-starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan. PTI RB RB