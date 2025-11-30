Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker welcome second child

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (PTI) Actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens and her husband and professional baseball player Cole Tucker, announced the birth of their second child on Sunday.

Hudgens shared a post on her Instagram handle, which featured her in the labour room. "Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is. Big shout-out to all the moms. It’s truly incredible what our bodies can do," read the caption.

The actor married Tucker in 2023 in Mexico. The couple welcomed their first child in July 2024.

The actor, best known for her role of Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" franchise, announced her second pregnancy in July with a post on social media. It comprised a series of pictures that featured her posing alongside Tucker, flaunting her baby bump.

"Round two", she wrote in the caption.

Hudgens' last work is "Bad Boys: Ride or Die", which released in June 2024. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film featured the actor in the role of Kelly. It also starred Will Smith and Jacob Scipio. PTI ATR ATR ATR