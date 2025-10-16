Vanessa Redgrave to receive and 'Stella della Mole' award

Turin, Oct 16 (PTI) Veteran actor-activist Vanessa Redgrave will be honoured with "Stella della Mole" award at the 43rd Torino Film Festival for her outstanding contribution to cinematographic art.

The festival, held in Turin, Italy, will also showcase the actor's latest film "The Estate".

Redgrave, known for movies like "Blow-Up", "Isadora" and "Atonement" among many others, her accolades include an Academy Award, a Tony Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and an Olivier Award, making her one of the few performers to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting.

The Estate brings together on screen the actress and her husband Franco Nero in a thriller directed by their son Carlo Gabriel Nero. At the heart of the story, an aristocratic family must save their country house from debts and disturbing apparitions, as per a press release.

"When you have been nominated for an Oscar six times, you are no longer just one of the greatest actresses in the world: you become a legend. And when one of those nominations turns into an Oscar, your voice moves like a wave, endlessly breaking and rising again. Vanessa Redgrave is a theater and cinema icon, as well as a committed activist. Honoring her with the Stella della Mole means celebrating a living icon who continues to shape our imagination," said Torino Film Festival’s director, Giulio Base.

Stella della Mole is the cinematographic award given to leading figures from international cinema who have contributed significantly to the world of the seventh art. It’s a celebration of arthouse cinema and artistic creativity that honors anyone who has left an unforgettable mark on a worldwide cinematography panorama.

The festival is scheduled to take place from November 21 to 29.