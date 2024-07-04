Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker welcome first child

Los Angeles: Actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens has welcomed her first child with husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, the couple was spotted leaving a hospital in Santa Monica, California, with the newborn on Wednesday, which also happened to be Tucker's 28th birthday.

The baby's gender and date of birth couldn't be immediately confirmed.

The "High School Musical" franchise star debuted her baby bump at the red carpet of the 96th edition of the Oscars in March.

Hudgens, 35, and Tucker, 28, got married last December after dating for almost two years.