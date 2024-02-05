Varun-Atlee's film titled 'Baby John', movie to release in May

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Actor Varun Dhawan's upcoming action entertainer movie with "Jawan" filmmaker Atlee's production banner is titled "Baby John", the makers said on Monday.

Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is directed by Kalees and will hit the screens on May 31.

"Baby John" is produced by Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, Atlee and Priya's A For Apple Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande for Jio Studios.

Varun shared the link of the announcement teaser on his official X page.

"Ayaa #babyjohn. In cinemas worldwide 31st may 2024," he wrote.

"Baby John" also stars Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. PTI RDS RDS RDS