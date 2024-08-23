Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol's 'Border 2'

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan on Friday said he is joining Sunny Deol in the sequel to "Border".

The actor, who did a cameo in "Stree 2", shared a nostalgia-filled post on Instagram as he announced the news about starring in the sequel, to be directed by Anurag Singh.

The original film in 1997 was helmed by JP Dutta and was a major box office hit. Dutta is now producing it alongside Bhushan Kumar. "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall," Dhawan wrote on Instagram.

"I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural disasters." The actor said Dutta's film has remained one of his most favourite movies ever, which is why playing a part in the sequel is such a "special moment" in his career.

"I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bring a valiant jawaan's story to screen in what promises to be India's biggest war film. I seek your good wishes Jai Hind," Dhawan added.

Dhawan will next star in Kalees' "Baby John" releasing in December and "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" for which he is reuniting with his "Bawaal" co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

Deol made a spectacular return as a bankable star with last year's "Gadar 2". The actor will also star in Rajkumar Santoshi's "Lahore 1947" opposite Preity Zinta. The film is produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.