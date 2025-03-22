Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde perform aarti in Rishikesh

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Actors Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde performed aarti in Rishikesh as they reached the city to begin shooting for their upcoming film "Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain".

Pooja shared the pictures from their visit on her Instagram handle featuring both the actors attending the ceremony.

She captioned it, "A great beginning to our schedule in Rishikesh. Blessed #HainJawaniTohIshqHonaHain. @parmarthniketan." The film will be directed by David Dhawan also marking the fourth collaboration of the filmmaker with his son Varun, after "Main Tera Hero", "Judwaa 2" and "Coolie No. 1".

Pooja was last seen in "Deva" alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Varun appeared in "Baby John" (2024) co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh.