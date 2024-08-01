Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' to premiere on November 7

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer "Citadel: Honey Bunny", the India chapter of the global drama "Citadel", will premiere on August 7, Prime Video announced on Thursday.

The series, set in the 1990s, is directed by Raj Nidomoru and Krishna DK of "The Family Man" and "Farzi" fame.

"Citadel: Honey Bunny" is billed as a riveting narrative that “fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story.

The show will also feature actors Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

"Citadel: Honey Bunny” is written by Raj & DK along with Sita Menon. The show is produced by D2R films Production.

“We are thrilled to announce the premiere date for the much-awaited 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' today. The Indian series in the world of Citadel blends the charm of the '90s with an immersive narrative and truly captivating performances by Samantha as Honey, Varun as Bunny, and the entire ensemble cast...,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

"'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is a swashbuckling blend of gritty, fast-paced action and compelling drama with exceptional performances. We are excited to introduce Varun as an edgy action hero, and Samantha has upped her action game to the next level. We are also thrilled to have joined with the powerhouse Kay Kay Menon once again and are lucky to have an incredible cast,” stated Raj & DK.

“Citadel”, developed by Anthony and Joe Russo, started with the American version, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in 2023. The spy franchise also has an Italian version, titled “Citadel: Diana”, coming out in 2024.

The second season of "Citadel", starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will begin production this year, with Joe Russo serving as director. PTI KKP BK BK BK