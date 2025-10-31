Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' to release in June, 2026

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai", headlined by Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, is set to release in theatres on June 5, 2026, the makers said on Friday.

Directed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips banner.

The makers shared the news with a post on Instagram on Friday. It featured the film's poster with the new release date written over it.

The film was previously slated to release on April 10, 2026.

"Drama bhi hona hai, comedy bhi — kyunki jab ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in cinemas on 5th June 2026," read the caption.

Dhawan's latest work is "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", where he co-starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film released on October 2. PTI ATR ATR ATR