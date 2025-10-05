Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' earns Rs 23.92 crore at box office

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, featuring Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, has earned over Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend, the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan of "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "Dhadak" and "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania", the film released in theatres on Thursday. It is produced under Karan Johar’s production banner Dharma Productions.

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.

The makers shared the box office numbers on social media. The post featured the film’s poster with the day-wise breakdown of the collection.

The film opened at Rs 10.11 crore and went on to earn Rs 6.01 crore at the domestic box office on Friday and Rs 7.80 crore on Saturday. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 23.92 crore.

“#IshqManzoor hai humein aapse! Experience this story filled with love, laughter and a whole lotta chaos with your family at the big screen. #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari - In cinemas now. Book your tickets,” read the caption of the post.

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” is about Sunny (Dhawan) and Tulsi (Kapoor). Hoping to revive old sparks with their ex-partners, Ananya (Malhotra) and Vikram (Saraf), they hatch a plan to pose as a couple, setting off a chain of humorous misunderstandings and deceptions.

Alongside Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Khaitan have produced the film.