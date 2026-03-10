Varun Dhawan's ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ shifted to June 12: 'Healthier for industry’

Mumbai, Mar 10 (PTI) It is always healthy when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily, the makers of Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" said on Tuesday while announcing a new release date for the film.

The movie, directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, was set to be released in theatres across the country on June 5 but will now come out a week later on June 12. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

The move comes after Kannada superstar Yash's new film "Toxic" was postponed to June 4 due to escalating tensions in West Asia.

Producer Ramesh Taurani's banner Tips Films shared the news of the movie's new release date in a statement posted on its social media pages.

"We would like to clarify that our film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' was originally scheduled for release on 5th June, a date we had announced several months ago. However, after recent developments and considering the prevailing situation, we felt it would be more appropriate to shift our release.

"We strongly believe that it is always healthier for the industry when filmmakers support one another rather than compete unnecessarily on the same date. In that spirit of solidarity, we have decided to move the release of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' to 12th June and bring our film to the audiences a week later," read the statement.

Last week, there were reports claiming that the makers of "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" were unhappy with "Toxic" team for shifting their movie to June 4 without even informing them.

"Toxic", directed by Geetu Mohandas and billed as an action-thriller saga that unfolds in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, was earlier set for release on March 19. It would have competed with Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge". In a statement on March 4, Production banner KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations announced the new date for the movie.

The two companies had said the film was "conceptualised with the vision to create cinema for a global audience" and that the decision to postpone was driven by "the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East" which has "created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience." "Therefore, in the interest of our partners and our audience, we have made the difficult but carefully considered decision to reschedule our release. We thank you for your understanding and patience and look forward to your continued love and support," the statement read. PTI RB BK BK