Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar's 'Operation Valentine' wraps filming

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Actors Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's upcoming film "Operation Valentine" has concluded production, the makers have announced.

Sony Pictures International Productions shared the news on its official Instagram page on Thursday evening.

"That's a Wrap on an Unforgettable Chapter. Get ready for the #OperationValentine in cinemas," the production banner wrote alongside a photo of the film's cast and crew from the movie's last day.

Inspired by true events, the upcoming film is an action drama. It marks the feature directorial debut of ad-filmmaker and cinematographer Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

"Operation Valentine" will be released in Hindi and Telugu on December 8.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda of Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. PTI RB RB