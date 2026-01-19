Korean Kanakaraju Varun Tej

New Delhi: Actor Varun Tej on Monday said his upcoming Indo-Korean horror-comedy film has been titled "Korean Kanakaraju".

The film, which was tentatively titled "#VT15", is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and is produced under the First Frame Entertainments banner.

Tej, known for his roles in "Kanche", "Operation Valentine" and "Gandeevadhari Arjuna", shared the title announcement video on his Instagram handle.

"Meet Korean Kanakaraju! See you all in theatres! Summer 2026," read the caption.

The video post starts with a photographer from India being tortured by cops, who are asking for the details about Tej's character. It follows the actor's entry as he attacks Korean cops. It ends with the close up shot of the actor saying, "I am back".

The makers started the shooting of the film in March 2025 in Hyderabad. They announced it with a series of pictures from the pooja ceremony on their X handle.

"The super entertaining journey of #VT15 begins with an auspicious pooja ceremony. Regular Shoot Commences today. Get ready for a blockbuster ride full of Laughs, chills, and thrills. AN INDO-KOREAN HORROR COMEDY," read the caption.