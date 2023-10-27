Veena Sud boards 'The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo' as showrunner

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Veena Sud has joined Amazon MGM Studios' series "The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" as showrunner.

The series is based on the Steig Larsson books and revolves around the Lisbeth Salander character.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the show is a co-production between Amazon MGM Studios and Left Bank Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures TV.

"The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo" will take the popular character Lisbeth Salander and place her in today's world – with a new setting, new characters, and a new story that will resonate with fans of the original and thrill a whole new generation, the official description reads.

Lisbeth Salander is the central character in Larsson’s award-winning Millennium series. Salander first appeared in the 2005 novel "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". She reappeared in sequels -- "The Girl Who Played with Fire" (2006), "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest" (2007), "The Girl in the Spider’s Web" (2015), "The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye" (2017) and "The Girl Who Lived Twice" (2019).

Sud's last effort as a creator was the Netflix series "Seven Seconds", starring Regina King. It was based on the Russian film "The Major".