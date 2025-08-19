Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, known for 3 Idiots, passes away at 91

New Delhi: Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, remembered for his warm on-screen presence in 3 Idiots and a long list of Hindi and Marathi projects, has died at the age of 91.

He reportedly breathed his last at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, where he had been admitted for the past few days due to ill health. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Over a decades-long career, Potdar appeared in popular films and television serials across Hindi and Marathi entertainment.

His notable credits include Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Ishq and Vaastav: The Reality, among others, in addition to his widely recognised part in the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots.

Fans and colleagues shared clips and stills from these performances while expressing condolences.

Further details from the family were awaited at the time of publishing.