Veteran actor Asha Parekh to get Maharashtra govt's 'Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award'

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Veteran actor Asha Parekh, known for her roles in several Hindi films like "Kati Patang", "Teesri Manzil" and "Caravan", will be honoured with the 'Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award' by the Maharashtra government, an official said.

Actor Shivaji Satam, best known for his role as ACP Pradyuman on the TV series "CID", has also been chosen for the state government's 'Chitrapati V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award', he said.

The awards distribution ceremony will take place on August 21 evening at the NSCI Dome at Worli in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will attend the event.

Director N Chandra, known for his films "Tezaab" and "Ankush", will be given the 'Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award', while writer-director Digpal Lanjekar will be honoured with the 'Chitrapati V Shantaram Special Contribution Award', the official said.

Lanjekar has directed several films on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life, including "Pawankhind" and "Fatteshikast".

The awards to be given to Parekh and Satam carry a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh each, along with citations and mementos.

N Chandra and Lanjekar will receive Rs 6 lakh, a citation and a memento each.

"We are thrilled to honour these actors and film personalities for their remarkable contribution towards enriching the art and culture of not just Maharashtra, but the entire country," state Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said. PTI ND NP