Veteran actor-comedian Asrani dies after brief illness

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani, who endeared himself to the audiences by playing the eccentric jailer in "Sholay" and many other memorable roles in over 300 films, passed away in a hospital on Monday. He was 84.

The actor, popularly known as Asrani in the industry, was known for his impeccable comic timing in Hindi cinema but fans most remember him for the role of the dictatorial jailer in "Sholay" who often mouths the dialogue "Hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailer hain".

His role in the 1975 film still evokes laughter all these years later. Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar modelled the character after Charlie Chaplin in “The Great Dictator”.

According to Asrani's manager Babubhai Thiba, the actor was admitted to Bharatiya Arogya Nidhi Hospital in suburban Juhu four days ago.

"He was a bit unwell. He was admitted following breathing issues. He passed away today at 3:00 PM. We were told by the doctors that water had accumulated in his lungs,” Thiba told PTI.

Asrani acted with some of the biggest directors in each era of his five-decade-long career and worked with almost every top star be it Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan or others. Though trained at the FTII, Asrani was pigeonholed in comedic roles, often playing the hero's friend. He first got noticed for his role in "Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar". His other memorable role is of a man competing with the hero for the attention of the same woman in "Chhoti Si Baat".

Asrani started his Hindi cinema career with 1967 film "Hare Kaanch Ki Churiyan" and then went on to act in several movies. Hrishikesh Mukherjee was a mentor and guide to the actor and always gave him a role in his movies. He also acted in many of Gulzar's films like "Mere Apne", "Koshish" and "Parichay". Asrani's other popular roles were in movie such as "Bawarchi", "Abhimaan", "Do Ladke Dono Kadke" and "Bandish".

"Chupke Chupke","Rafoo Chakkar","Balika Badhu", "Heeralal Pannalal", "Pati Patni Aur Woh" are also the films where Asrani impressed fans with his impeccable comic timing.

In the 2000s, he paired up with Priyadarshan for many of the director's comedies like "Hera Pheri", "Chup Chup Ke", "Hulchul", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and "Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal".

There were a few movies where he went against his popular image and starred in negative roles such as "Chaitali" and "Koshish". He also directed the movie "Chala Murari Hero Banne".

In a 2017 interview with PTI, Asrani spoke about his love for theatre and how it helped actors reinvent themselves. He felt the audience was not accepting experimental cinema.

"It's good that people are expermenting with cinema. They are trying to do serious and soulful cinema but such films don't stay in theatres for over a week. People ultimately go and watch Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan films. Quality cinema is not changing anything," he said at the time.

The actor's last rites were held this evening at Santacruz crematorium which was attended by family and close friends.

"We did not inform anyone about his demise as it was his wish that we should keep it a private thing,” Thiba added.

Many in the industry mourned the actor's death.

Penning a heartfelt note about his frequent co-star, Akshay Kumar wrote: “Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of ‘Haiwaan’. Bahot pyare insaan the… He had the most legendary comic timing.

"From all my cult films ‘Hera Pheri’ to ‘Bhagam Bhag’ to ‘De Dana Dan’, ‘Welcome’ and now our unreleased ‘Bhoot Bangla’ and ‘Haiwaan’…I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti.” Akshay also shared a picture with Asrani.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who has worked with Asrani on films like “Welcome” and “Singh is Kinng”, fondly recalled his on and off-screen equation.

“I’m deeply saddened. He was a fantastic actor and an equally great human being. It’s a treat to work with him, he would make us laugh off-screen as well, on-screen he has successfully entertained us.

"I’ve known him for 40 years. He had a trademark style in terms of how he would laugh, and that no other actor could do it. He was a versatile actor but people know him more so for his comedy. I’ll miss him a lot,” Bazmee told PTI.

Lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir expressed grief over the demise of Asrani.

“The jailer from the British era, you left behind an era of comedy! We will miss you a lot, Mr. Asrani! May God grant you a place at His feet! Om,” he wrote on X.

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed his fondness for Asrani, who he referred to as a “true icon” of Indian cinema.

"Grew up watching the incredible comic timing and charisma of Asrani ji. A true icon of Indian cinema. His legacy will live on forever."