Veteran Actor Manoj Kumar, aka Bharat Kumar, passes away at 87

New Delhi: Veteran actor, director, and screenwriter Manoj Kumar, fondly known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ for his patriotic cinematic contributions, passed away at the age of 87 on Friday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Manoj Kumar is survived by his family, including his younger brother, who also briefly ventured into acting but later stepped away from the limelight.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Jandiala Sher Khan (now in Pakistan), Kumar’s family migrated to Delhi during the Partition when he was just 10 years old. Inspired by cinema icons like Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, and Kamini Kaushal, he adopted the screen name Manoj Kumar after Dilip Kumar’s character in Shabnam. A graduate of Hindu College, Delhi, Kumar pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree before venturing into the world of films, where he would leave an indelible mark over a career spanning more than four decades.

Kumar rose to prominence in the 1960s and 1970s as one of Bollywood’s most successful actors, earning a spot on Box Office India’s “Top Actors” list eight times between 1967 and 1976. His films, often centered on themes of patriotism and social justice, resonated deeply with audiences during a time of nation-building. Iconic movies like Shaheed (1965), Upkar (1967), Purab Aur Paschim (1970), and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974) not only showcased his acting prowess but also established him as a filmmaker with a vision. Upkar, which he directed and starred in, won him the National Film Award for Best Director and remains a classic for its portrayal of rural India and national unity.

Known for his signature gesture of covering his face with his hand—a move that became his trademark and later a subject of affectionate parody—Kumar worked closely with industry stalwarts like Prem Nath, Pran, Prem Chopra, Kamini Kaushal, and Hema Malini. He shared a deep camaraderie with contemporaries such as Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra, and Shashi Kapoor, forming bonds that became the stuff of Bollywood lore. His contributions to cinema were recognized with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999, and in 2022, he was named in Outlook India’s “75 Best Bollywood Actors” list.

Beyond his cinematic achievements, Kumar ventured into politics, joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2004 general election, following in the footsteps of many Bollywood stars of his time. In 2008, the Government of Madhya Pradesh honored him by instituting a Rs 100,000 award in his name, a testament to his cultural impact.

Kumar’s passing marks the end of an era for Indian cinema, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations. His films, imbued with a deep love for the nation, remain a touchstone for patriotic storytelling in Bollywood. As news of his death spread, social media platforms were flooded with messages of condolence from fans, colleagues, and political figures alike, all mourning the loss of a true cinematic giant.