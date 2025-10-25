Veteran actor Satish Shah, known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, dies at 74

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Shah, known for his performances in films like "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", "Main Hoon Na" and hit TV show "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai", died on Saturday, his manager said. He was 74.

Ramesh Kadatala, who has been Shah's personal assistant for over 30 years, said the actor passed away at his residence in Bandra east in the afternoon.

"It seems he passed away from a heart attack, however we are awaiting the final reports from the doctor about the reason behind his death,” Kadatala told PTI.