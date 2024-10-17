Veteran Bengali actor Debraj Roy dies at 69

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) Veteran Bengali actor and popular news reader Debraj Roy died on Thursday night at a private hospital here following multiple organ failure after suffering from serious illnesses for several months, authorities at the medical establishment said.

He was 69.

The actor, who had suffered a cerebral attack a couple of months ago, was ailing from nephrological problems as well, they said.

He is survived by his wife Anuradha Roy, who was also a Bengali actress and a popular news reader.

Roy debuted in renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 1970 movie 'Pratidwandi' and acted in Mrinal Sen's 'Calcutta 71' the next year.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief over Roy's death and extended her condolences to his family members and friends.

"Saddened by the demise of actor Debraj Roy. An actor who made our eminent directors proud, he was also a popular news reader on Doordarshan. I knew him well as a good man from Bhawanipore and feeling very sad by this loss. My condolences to his family members and friends. Our cultural world stands diminished today," Banerjee wrote on X. PTI SCH ACD