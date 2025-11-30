Veteran Kannada actor M S Umesh dies at 80

Bengaluru, Nov 30 (PTI) Veteran Kannada actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh died on Sunday following a prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 80.

Umesh had been battling cancer for some time and was recently admitted to a hospital, where he breathed his last. His last rites were performed at Banashankari Crematorium.

The actor’s career spanned over five decades, during which he appeared in more than 350 films.

Born on April 24, 1945, in Mysuru, Umesh began his acting career at the age of four, performing in Master K Hirannaiah’s theatre group for the play 'Lanchavatara'. He later joined Gubbi Veeranna’s theatre troupe.

Umesh got his first major break in the film industry in 1960 with the lead role in 'Makkala Rajya'.

After this debut, his film career experienced a lull, forcing him to return to the theatre. He returned to cinema with a significant role in 'Katha Sangama' (1977), which marked the turning point in his career.

He went on to act in notable films such as 'Nagarahole' (1977), 'Guru Shishyaru' (1981), 'Anupama' (1981), 'Kaamana Billu' (1983), and 'Venkata in Sankata' (2007).

Umesh worked alongside leading Kannada actors of his time, including Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Srinath, Shankar Nag, Anant Nag, Saroja Devi, and so on.

He also shared screen space with Tamil cinema icons Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth.

A versatile actor, Umesh received the Karnataka State Film Award in 1975 for Best Supporting Actor for 'Katha Sangama' and the Karnataka Nataka Akademi Award in 2013 for his contributions to theatre.

Paying tribute, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described Umesh as a versatile actor and recalled that the actor had met him to discuss his illness and seek assistance from the state government.

"Umesh entertained audiences for several decades through his natural acting," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the news of Umesh’s demise was heartbreaking.

"Having acted in more than 350 films, Umesh made a huge contribution to Kannada cinema," he added.

Condoling his demise, JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, "Umesh would make audiences float in a sea of laughter through his fresh humour. Having delivered captivating performances in numerous films, including 'Haalu Jenu' (1982), his departure is a huge loss to the Kannada art world." PTI GMS SSK