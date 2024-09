Kochi, Sep 20 (PTI) Veteran Malayalam actor Kaviyoor Ponnamma died at a private hospital here on Friday, hospital sources said.

She was 80.

With an illustrious career spanning seven decades, Ponnamma had been undergoing treatment for some time.

She leaves behind a legacy of over 700 films, predominantly playing iconic mother roles.

She has also won the state award four times.