Veteran Malayalam actor Mohan Raj no more

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 (PTI) Veteran actor Mohan Raj, popularly known by his stage name Keerikkadan Jose, passed away at his residence near here on Thursday, film industry sources said.

He was 70.

Mohan Raj died while undergoing treatment for various ailments at his home in Kanjiramkulam, they said.

He gained widespread recognition for his iconic villainous role as "Keerikkadan Jose" in the Mohanlal-starrer film "Kireedam." With a career spanning over three decades, Mohan Raj played many notable villain characters, leaving an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema.

His notable works include Uppukandam Brothers, Chenkol, Aaram Thampuran, and Narasimham, among others.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan expressed their condolence on the death of Mohan Raj.

In a heartfelt note on his Facebook page, Mohanlal, who portrayed the lead character Sethu in "Kireedam," said that to be called and recognised by the name of a character is a blessing that only an artist who has achieved the pinnacle of acting can receive.

"Our beloved Mohan Raj, who portrayed the immortal character Keerikkadan Jose in Kireedam, has left us. I remember his grandeur standing in front of the camera, facing off against Sethu, as if it were yesterday. With tears in my eyes, I bid farewell to my dear friend, who maintained goodness and humility in his personal life," Lal said.

Actor Mammootty also expressed his condolences on Mohan Raj's death. PTI TGB TGB ROH