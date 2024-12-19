Veteran Malayalam film actress Meena Ganesh no more

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 19 (PTI) Veteran Malayalam film-cum-serial actress Meena Ganesh died on Thursday at a private hospital in Shornur in Palakkad district where she was undergoing treatment for the last five days, Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) said.

She was 81.

FEFKA general secretary B Unnikrishnan, in a statement, said that Meena Ganesh acted in over 200 films, 25 serials and several plays in her long acting career.

He said that she was undergoing treatment at the private hospital following a stroke.

She made her debut in 1976 in P A Backer's film 'Manimuzhakkam' and her roles in movies like 'Nandanam', 'Meeshamadhavan' and 'Karumadikuttan' attracted audience attention, the FEFKA Directors Union said in a Facebook post.

She is the wife of Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award winner and famous playwright and director N N Ganesh and her son is Manoj Ganesh, a well known serial director and FMTV Directors Union member, the post, paying tributes to her, said. PTI HMP HMP KH