Veteran Odia film actor airlifted to Delhi for better treatment

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia film actor Uttam Mohanty was Saturday airlifted to Delhi as his health condition did not improve here at a private hospital, family sources said.

Mohanty is suffering from liver cirrhosis.

His actor-wife Aparajita and superstar son Babusan also accompanied him on the flight, the sources said.

He was admitted to a hospital here in a critical condition four days ago and was on ventilator support, the doctor treating him said.

Starting his acting career in Odia movie ‘Abhimaan’ in 1977, Mohanty has worked in more than 110 films.