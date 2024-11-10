Veteran Tamil actor 'Delhi' Ganesh dies

Chennai: Noted Tamil actor 'Delhi' Ganesh passed away late last night at his residence here following a brief illness, his family members said on Sunday.

He was 80 years old.

The actor's son, Maha Delhi Ganesh, told reporters that his father had age-related ailments and that he was under treatment. "Last night when we tried to give him a tablet, he did not respond. A doctor confirmed that he was dead," he said.

In a statement, the family said Delhi Ganesh passed away at 11 pm on November 9.