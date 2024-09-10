'Vettaiyan' filmmaker TJ Gnanavel to direct 'Dosa King'

New Delhi: Filmmaker TJ Gnanavel has teamed up with Junglee Pictures for his next feature film "Dosa King", which will chronicle the rise and fall of Saravana Bhavan founder P Rajagopal.

Gnanavel is best known for "Jai Bhim", the 2021 critically-acclaimed movie starring Suriya. He is currently working on "Vettaiyan" with superstar Rajinikanth.

The director will write "Dosa King" along with Hemanth Rao, who is popular for his work on films such as "Godhi Banna Saadharna Manushya", "Kavaludaari" and "Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A/Side B".

Set to be mounted on a grand scale, "Dosa King" is inspired by the shocking crime of the restaurant mogul, famously known as the ‘Dosa King’, that triggered a landmark conviction after an intense 18-year legal battle -- P. Rajagopal v. State of Tamil Nadu, the makers said in a press release.

The movie will chronicle events inspired by the rise and fall of Rajagopal, and Jeevajothi, the daughter of his former employee, who became his obsession.

Gnanavel said he has been following the story of Jeevajothi since his days as a journalist.

"While the press sensationalised many details, much of the story remains untold. 'Dosa King' is a hard-hitting story that exposes how the system functions, with a focus on the crime and thriller aspects of the narrative. I want to explore the extreme situations of life and tell a deeper story with an untold perspective on the case.

"This film is my chance to share a story I witnessed firsthand 20 years ago, and I’m thrilled to partner with Junglee Pictures, a studio known for backing important stories that need to be told," the filmmaker said.

Amrita Pandey, CEO Junglee Pictures, described "Dosa King" as a thrilling narrative that demands a masterful blend of scale, drama, and entertainment.

"We’re beyond excited to team up with the meticulous Gnanavel to bring this monumental film to life. Hemanth and Gnanavel, through extensive research, have crafted a script with such powerful twists, turns, and nuances of each character, making it a high-octane commercial and cinematic experience," she added.

Gnanavel's next film is "Vettaiyan", which will hit the big screens on October 10.

The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan alongside Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan.

"Vettaiyan" marks a reunion between Rajinikanth, 73, and Bachchan, 81, since 1991's "Hum".