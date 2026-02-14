Vicky Kaushal celebrates 1 year of 'Chhaava'

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal went down memory lane and shared a series of pictures from his film "Chhaava" as it completed a year from its release.

The film released on February 14, 2025 and also featured Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Laxman Utekar, it was produced under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Kaushal uploaded the post on his Instagram handle on Saturday. "#1YearOfChhaava. I bow my head in gratitude to the great Maratha legacy and to all of you for celebrating it with us. Your love has truly been very special," he wrote.

The film featured Kaushal in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire and son of Shivaji Maharaj.

Actors Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sanjeev Jaiswal rounded off the cast of the film, which went on earn over Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office.

Kaushal will next feature in "Love & War", which will also star Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it also marks the first collaboration for Kaushal with the filmmaker and Kapoor and reunites his with Bhatt after "Raazi". Billed as an "epic saga", the film is set to release on August 14. PTI ATR ATR ATR