Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth and others congratulate newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were among the celebrities who wished newly wed couple Rashmika Mandana and Vijay Deverakonda "love, "happiness" and "joy".

Mandanna and Deverakonda tied the knot on Thursday in a private ceremony at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur.

Kaushal, who worked with Mandanna in the 2025 drama film "Chhaava", shared a wedding picture of the actors on his Instagram story and wrote, "Congratulations @rashmika_mandanna and @thedeverakonda !!! God bless you both with a life full of love, happiness and joy." Sanon penned a note for her "Cocktail 2" co-star. "Uff ff ff... so much love and happiness in this frame. Congratulations you two!!! @rashmika_mandanna @thedeverakonda. Wishing you guys a lifetime of beautiful memories and love that makes you feel alive and peaceful at the same time!! Rashuuuuu! I'm so happy for you my love.. that smile with teary eyes made me emo! You're one of the most pure-hearted people I've ever met and you deserve all the happiness and more my friend! Sending you both a biggggg hug," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Congratulations" Kiara Advani also shared a note on her Instagram story, "Congratulations @rashmika_mandanna and @thedeverakonda. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness and togetherness," she wrote.

Sreeleela said, "Congratulations guys".

Actor Nani re-shared the wedding picture of the actors on his X handle and wrote, "Loads of love and congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you an even more beautiful and blissful life together dear Vijay and Rashmika." Rakul Preet said, "May your heart always stay connected and your home be filled with peace and joy. Congratulations to you both @rashmika_mandanna and @thedevrakonda on a beautiful wedding." Deverakonda and Mandanna first worked together on the Telugu films "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade".

For the wedding, Mandana opted for a red sari with traditional gold jewellery and Deverakonda wore an off-white dhoti and red shawl.