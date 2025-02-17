Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava' earns over Rs 150 crore at global box office in 3 days

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer historical drama "Chhaava" has become the highest grossing Hindi film this year by earning Rs 164.75 crore at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend.

The film has surpassed the collection of Akshay Kumar-starrer "Skyforce", which made over Rs 140 crore worldwide in the first three days of its release last month.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film's total global box office collection is Rs 164.75 crore. The movie's gross India collection stands at Rs 139.75 crore and its nett earnings are at Rs 116.50 crore. The film made over Rs 25 crore overseas.

Directed by Laxman Utekar of "Mimi" fame, "Chhava" released on the big screen on February 14. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

The period drama is based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, essayed by Kaushal. Mandanna plays his wife, Yesubai.

"Chhaava" marked another collaboration for Kaushal and Utekar, who have previously worked on the romantic comedy "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" (2023) opposite Sara Ali Khan.