Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava' earns over Rs 200 crore at box office

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Period drama "Chhaava", fronted by Vicky Kaushal, on Thursday crossed the Rs 200 crore-mark at the box office.

According to production house Maddock Films, the movie earned Rs 203.68 crore net in box office collections in six days of its release.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, "Chhaava" also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. It was released in theatres on February 14.

Maddock Films shared the film's box office update on its official Instagram page.

"On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, Chhaava's might," the post read on the banner's Instagram Story, stating the film earned Rs 32.4 crore on the sixth day of its release, bringing up its net box office collection to Rs 203.68 crore.

"Chhaava" stars Kaushal in the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film has been declared tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh.