Vicky remembers Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on his death anniversary: I bow to the warrior

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) "Chhaava" star Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday marked the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, describing the Maratha warrior as someone "who stood tall in the face of unimaginable torture".

Kaushal essayed the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in "Chhaava", which released last month. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the period drama has emerged as this year's highest grossing Hindi film earning over Rs 700 crore at the global box office.

The 36-year-old actor shared a still of him as the Maratha warrior from the film on his Instagram.

In his post, he wrote: "11th March 1689- Sacrifice day of Shambhu Raje. Today, on the Punyatithi of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, I bow to the warrior who chose death over surrender, who stood tall in the face of unimaginable torture and who lived and died for his beliefs.

"Some roles stay with you forever, and playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in #Chhaava has been one of them. His story is not just history - it is courage, sacrifice and an undying spirit that still inspires millions. Zinda Rahey! Jai Bhavani, jai shivaji, jai sambhaji." Chhattrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, fondly called 'Chhaava' (meaning lion's cub in Marathi) was the eldest son of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. He was executed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on March 11, 1689, at the age of 31.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, "Chhaava" is produced by Maddock Films.