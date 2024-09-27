Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' screened at Supreme Court

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) A special screening of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" was held for chief justice DY Chandrachud and other judges at the Supreme Court.

The film's screening on Wednesday was attended by the CJI, judges and over 600 officials of the Supreme Court and their families.

It was followed by an interaction between Justice Chandrachud and Chopra, along with the film's lead cast Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.

Besides the film's team, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose life inspired the Hindi movie, and his wife, IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi, were also part of the interaction.

"I believe every member of our staff family will be truly inspired to encourage their sons, daughters, friends, and mentors them to lead the nation to new heights. Such films enable and inspire us to do something better every day of our lives for people around us," Chandrachud said during the interaction.

"12th Fail" was released in theatres in October 2023 and was praised for its storytelling as well as performances by actors. It is based on Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel of the same name.

The chief justice praised Chopra for the way he transformed the real-life story on the screen.

"Both Vikrant and Medha have done a brilliant job. They have fully embodied the lives and environments of their characters and made it such a part of their existence while doing the film. I could feel that. There were moments in the movie when I thought I'd need a hanky as my eyes were moist.

"This film conveys such a strong message of hope. On behalf of the entire staff and my colleagues at the Supreme Court, I’d like to thank the team of '12th Fail' for taking the time to spend the evening with us," Chandrachud said.

Chopra said he is honoured to have screened the movie for the chief justice.

"This was one of the most pleasant evenings of my life. Because I was watching the film sitting next to a man (Justice Chandrachud) who understood everything I tried to say in the film.

"He made me feel that spending 5 years of my life on this film was worth it. I am grateful to all the esteemed judges and members of the Supreme Court who found time to join us. It was a magical evening," he said. PTI RB BK BK