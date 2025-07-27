Viineet Kumar Siingh, wife Ruchira welcome their first child

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, known for projects such as "Chhava", "Bard of Blood" and "Rangbaaz", announced the birth of his first child with wife Ruchira Ghormare on Sunday.

The actor shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle, which had a blue poster with "It's a boy! Our little star is here" written over it.

The caption of the post read, "God’s kindness overflows! Move over world, The littlest Singh has arrived and he’s already stealing hearts and milk bottles. Thank you God for this precious little bundle of Joy." Siingh, and Ghormare tied the knot in November 2021. They announced pregnancy in May with a social media post.

It read, "New Life & Blessings! From the universe, with love... Baby arriving soon!! Namaste, little one." Siingh's latest work is "Rangeen", which began streaming on Prime Video on Friday. The series revolves around a straight-laced husband, who dives into the world of paid intimacy as a twisted act of revenge. After discovering his wife's betrayal.

Also starring Sana Khanna, it has been created by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi.