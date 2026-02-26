Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna get married, share loved up messages, photos

Udaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur, and shared pictures of their big day on social media.

Mandana donned a red sari with traditional gold jewellery and Deverakonda complemented her with an off-white dhoti and red shawl in the photos shared by the couple on their respective Instagram handles.

"Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend... my wife," Deverakonda captioned the wedding photographs.

Mandana, titled the caption as 'Introducing to you now 'My Husband!' Addressing her "Dear Comrade" co-star, she wrote, "Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! "...I've truly been blessed! Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I've always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all! I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to it's full be your wife! To be called your wife!! party time now!! Let's have the bestestest life ever together! I love you.(sic)" The wedding ceremony followed the traditions of both the sides and the couple also sent sweets for the media stationed outside the venue. It marked the culmination of a three-day pre-wedding celebration.

Deverakonda, 36, and Mandanna, 29, arrived in Udaipur on Monday for their wedding with family members and close guests already gathered at the venue.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place at and around the venue, with private bouncers and police personnel deployed throughout the festivities.

Deverakonda and Mandanna first worked together on the Telugu films "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade".

Deverakonda is best known for his breakout role in "Arjun Reddy" and enjoys a significant fan following across India, while Mandanna has earned widespread recognition for her work in "Pushpa" franchise and "Animal". PTI RB SDA BK BK