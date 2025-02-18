Vijay Deverakonda takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Kumbh Mela

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Deverakonda visited Maha Kumbh and shared his spiritual experience with fans in a post on Instagram.

The "Arjun Reddy" star shared a post on Instagram on Monday as he took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The actor was accompanied by his mother to the Kumbh.

"The 2025 Kumbhmela - A journey to connect, pay respect to our epic origins and roots Making memories With my Indian boys. Saying Prayers with mummy dearest. A trip to Kasi with this darling gang," the 35-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. Many celebrities have visited the festival including Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher, Mamta Kulkarni, Sunil Grover and Hema Malini among others.

Deverakonda was last seen in a cameo in "Kalki 2898 AD".