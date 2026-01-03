Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Gandhi Talks' to release on January 30

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) "Gandhi Talks", headlined by Vijay Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari, is set to release in theatres on January 30, the makers said on Saturday.

Directed by Kishore Belekar, the Zee Studios project is described as a "rare silent film in modern Indian cinema, which stands as a bold creative leap where silence becomes the strongest form of storytelling," according to a press release.

Belekar said the film is about "trusting silence". "As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium’s most elemental form pure performance and emotion, he said in a statement.

"The actors embraced that vulnerability completely, and A R Rahman’s score became the film’s voice. With Zee Studios’, Meera Chopra’s support, we were able to make a bold, honest piece of cinema," he added.

Also starring Arvind Swamy and Siddharth Jadhav, the film has music composed by A R Rahman.