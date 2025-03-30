Vijay Sethupathi to feature in Puri Jagannadh's directorial

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to star in an upcoming film from filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, the makers announced on Sunday.

Jagannadh, known for films like "Badri", "Itlu Sravani Subramanyam", "Pokiri" and "Sivamani", is also producing the film along with frequent collaborator Charmme Kaur through the banner Puri Connects.

The production banner shared the news on Instagram. The post featured a photo of Sethupathi with the filmmaker.

"On this auspicious day of #Ugadi. Embarking on an electrifying new chapter with a sensational collaboration. Dashing Director #PuriJagannadh and powerhouse performer, Makkalselvan @actorvijaysethupathi join forces for a MASTERPIECE IN ALL INDIAN LANGUAGES," read the caption of the post.

The film will start shooting in June.

Sethupathi most recently featured in "Viduthalai Part 2". Released in December, the film was directed by Vetrimaaran. PTI ATR RB