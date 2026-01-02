Chennai: KVN Productions, the makers of actor-politician Vijay's final film "Jana Nayagan", announced that the official trailer in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi will be unveiled on January 3 at 6.45 pm on YouTube.

The production house shared a special poster on Instagram on January 1, with Vijay holding a gun alongside co-stars Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, captioned: "#JanaNayaganTrailer #JanNetaTrailer #JanaNayakuduTrailer Tamil, Telugu & Hindi trailers are releasing on Jan 3rd at 6.45 PM".

The trailer drop builds hype for the political action drama, directed by H Vinoth with music by Anirudh Ravichander, ahead of its worldwide Pongal release on January 9.

It follows a record-setting audio launch in Malaysia's Bukit Jalil Stadium, where Vijay bid emotional farewell to fans before focusing on his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Featuring Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Prakash Raj and Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film positions Vijay as a people's hero in a narrative echoing his real-life political shift, akin to MGR-era star turns with mass action and social messaging.

The Hindi version is titled "Jan Neta", targeting pan-India appeal for Vijay's cinematic swansong.