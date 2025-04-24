Vijay Varma wraps up shooting of Matka King, special cake from set steals the show

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Varma on Thursday said he has wrapped the filming of the Prime Video web series "Matka King".

The upcoming crime thriller show is directed by Nagraj Manjule, known for films such as "Fandry", "Sairat", and "Jhund".

Varma, whose credits include films such as "Gully Boy" and "Monsoon Shootout" as well as series "Mirzapur", "Dahaad", and "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack", shared the update about "Matka King" on his Instagram Stories.

"Matka King Wrapped," he captioned a picture of a cake shaped like a pot ('matka').

"Matka King" is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed 'matka'. This game takes the city by storm, democratising a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite, according to the official description.