Vijay Varma starrer 'IC814 The Kandahar Hijack' to stream on Netflix from August 29

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's "IC814 The Kandahar Hijack", starring Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza and Naseeruddin Shah, is slated to stream from August 29 on Netflix.

The upcoming drama is based on the infamous hijacking of an Indian Airlines Airbus while it was headed to New Delhi from Nepal on 24 December 1999. It had 188 passengers on board. It is the longest aviation hijacking in the history of India.

Streaming platform Netflix released the teaser on Instagram, providing a glimpse of what awaits the audience along with the release date in the caption.

"188 onboard, and the entire nation held at gunpoint. Based on true events - IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a limited series, arrives on August 29, only on Netflix," the post read.

Directed by Sinha, known for his films such as "Mulk", "Article 14" and "Thappad", the series will also feature Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Arvind Swamy, and Patralekha.

Varma's last project was "Murder Mubarak", Mirza, 42, featured in "Dhak Dhak" and Shah, 74, appeared in "Showtime" series.