Vijay Varma wraps 'Matka King' shoot

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Actor Vijay Varma on Saturday said he has completed shooting for the upcoming Prime Video series "Matka King".

The 39-year-old actor shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. The first picture featured the actor holding the cake with "Matka King" written over it. He was joined by other crew members in the following pictures.

"'Matka King' wrapped! Never been so immersed in a story/character for this long. It's been a great journey… You'll all get to witness it when it releases on @primevideoin Big love to the entire crew. Missed you on the last day @nagraj_manjule sir. @roykapurfilms @primevideoin @aatpatproduction," he wrote.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule of "Sairat" fame, "Matka King" is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed 'matka'. This game takes the city by storm, democratising a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite, according to the official description. PTI ATR ATR