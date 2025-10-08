Vijay welcome addition to politics, likes to do good things to people: Shivarajkumar

Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu), Oct 8 (PTI) Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar on Wednesday said actor-politician Vijay is a welcome addition to politics as he "likes to do good things to people," but advised the top star to proceed with caution.

The September 27 stampede at the political rally of Vijay that killed 41 people was "heartwrenching," the Kannada actor, popularly known as Shivanna among his fans, told reporters after visiting the famous Arulmigu Subramanya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur in this district.

Although he does not know much about Tamil Nadu politics, Shivarajkumar said Vijay is an "ethical" person.

"I liked the way he spoke (when he entered politics)," he added.

He also said it was quite heartwrenching what happened in Karur. "Again, I don't know all the details, but as a human being, such an incident, which resulted in the loss of many lives, would make you feel sad." He advised Vijay to proceed with caution.

"As an actor, as a brother, my advice to him will be whatever step he takes, he should do it calmly after a lot of deliberation," added Shivarajkumar, who has also acted in Tamil films, including 'Jailer' featuring superstar Rajinikanth.