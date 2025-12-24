Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' titled 'Jan Neta' in Hindi

Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) Superstar Vijay-led "Jana Nayagan" has been titled "Jan Neta" in Hindi, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film is directed by H Vinoth and stars, among others, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, and Prakash Raj.

Along with the title reveal, the makers also unveiled a new poster featuring Vijay and Deol and stated that Zee Studios will release the film in the North Indian market on January 9, next year.

The film's producer KVN Productions shared the news about the Hindi title on their official social media account, alongside the poster of Vijay and Deol.

The music of "Jana Nayagan" is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and a grand audio launch is scheduled to be held on December 27 in Malaysia.

"Jana Nayagan", which means the people's leader, is backed by KVN Productions under producer Venkat K. Narayana. It is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the festival of Pongal.

"Jan Nayagan" is rumoured to Vijay's last film as the actor announced his political innings last year with the launch of his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

PTI KKP BK BK