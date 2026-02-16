Vijender Singh offers film role to Rajpal Yadav

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Actor and boxer Vijender Singh extended his support to comedian Rajpal Yadav and invited him to join his upcoming film with Sanjay Sanju Saini.

Singh penned a note on his X handle on Sunday and said Yadav has given a lot to Indian cinema.

"I respect true talent. @rajpalofficial has given a lot to Indian cinema. He has brought smiles to our faces through so many characters. I extend an invitation to Rajpal Yadav ji to work together in my upcoming film, which is written and directed by @thesanjusaini, and we would like to support him at this time. #rajpalyadav," he wrote.

Filmmaker also responded to the tweet and said if Yadav joins the project, it will only benefit the film. "We Love to see @rajpalofficial Sir on our set. Thanks @boxervijender bhaisaab .. Ye support sirf Rajpal Yadav sir ko hi nhi Humari film ko bhi bada kregi… thanks a lot Bhaisaab," he said.

Yadav, known for movies such as "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", "Waqt", "Phir Hera Pheri", "Partner", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", "Hungama" and "Chup Chup Ke", was sent to Tihar jail last week after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay the outstanding amount in a cheque-bounce cases. The actor has to pay nearly Rs 9 crore.

Actors Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Chaudhary and music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, have also offered financial assistance to the family and urged others to do so. PTI ATR ATR ATR