Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Haunted: Ghosts of the Past’ to release on Nov 21

Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) Director Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film, “Haunted: Ghosts of the Past”, is set to release theatrically on November 21, the makers announced on Wednesday.

It is a sequel to Vikram’s 2011 film, “Haunted – 3D”.

“My horror films have always been the romanticised horror films with songs, intrigue, love story and the frightening (moments), and that is ‘Haunted - Ghosts of the Past’, as well.

"In the times of films where horror comes with a dollop of comedy, ‘Haunted Ghost of the Past’ comes with a big serving of horror and heartbreaking love," Vikram Bhatt said in a statement.

The filmmaker credited Mahesh Bhatt and producer Anand Pandit for bringing their expertise to the story.

Billed as a spine chilling horror film, it narrates the story of a man who comes to a desolate mansion in the mountains of India while trying to escape his past. He soon realises that the house holds pain, fear and dark secrets that are waiting to haunt him. It stars Mimoh Chakraborty, son of Mithun Chakraborty, who also featured in the original movie, and Chetna Pande.

The film is produced by Pandit, Rakesh Juneja, and Shwetambari Bhatt, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Dilipsoni Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, Manish Bhushan Mishra, Mehboob Ansari, and Sanjay Singh, and distributed worldwide by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.

Pandit said he was pleased to join hands with Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt for the release of “Haunted: Ghosts of the Past”, after their last successful film, “1920”. “I’m looking forward to a spine-chilling outing in the theatres for the audience because Vikram is at the top of his game with this film,” the producer said. PTI KKP BK BK