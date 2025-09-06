Vikram Bhatt’s mother Varsha Pravin Bhatt dies at 75

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s mother Varsha Pravin Bhatt passed away on Saturday morning following prolonged illness, a family insider said. She was 75.

“She has been unwell for a while. She was on the ventilator for a few days. Her organs had failed,” the insider close to Vikram Bhatt said.

Varsha Pravin Bhatt was wife of cinematographer Pravin Bhatt, who has worked on films like “Umrao Jaan”, “Masoom”, “Agneepath”. “Arth”, “Aashiqui”, and “Raaz” among others.

Her last rites were held at around 2pm at Versova crematorium in presence of family.

On the work front, Vikram Bhatt is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, “Haunted: Ghosts of the Past”, which is set to release theatrically on November 21. PTI KKP RB RB