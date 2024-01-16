Vikram-starrer 'Thangalaan' to now release in April

Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Pa Ranjith's film "Thangalaan", starring Vikram, will be released globally in cinemas in April, the makers have announced.

Reportedly set against the backdrop of early 19th century mining, the film was previously scheduled to hit the screens on January 26.

"Thangalaan" is backed by K E Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green production house.

"History awaits to be written in blood and gold. #ThangalaanFromApril2024 #HappyPongal #HappyMakarSankranti," the banner said in an X post on Monday.

"Thangalaan" also stars Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone in pivotal roles.

GV Prakash is scoring the music for the film, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. PTI RDS RDS RDS