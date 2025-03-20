Nadita Das, Boman Irani, Randeep Hooda to take part in 2025 Cinevesture Film Fest

New Delhi: Acclaimed filmmakers and actors, including Vikramaditya Motwane, Hansal Mehta, Nandita Das, Zahan Kapoor and Pratik Gandhi, will participate in the second edition of the Cinevesture International Film Festival, which is set to begin from Thursday.

The festival will host many celebrity conversations under CinéVoices, an exclusive series to take place at The Grand Ballroom, Taj Chandigarh.

Besides Motwane, Mehta, Das, Kapoor, Gandhi, names like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Boman Irani, Rasika Dugal, Ammy Virk, Rahul Bhat, Randeep Hooda, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Mukesh Chhabra, Jasbir Jassi, Shashank Arora, Sameer Nair, and Dhruv Sehgal will also be part of these candid discussions.

In addition to celebrity conversations, the festival will present Industry Talks, a curated series of 16 sessions featuring insights from key professionals shaping Indian cinema.

Notable speakers include Mehta, Motwane, Abhishek Chaubey, and Honey Trehan, along with industry figures like Khushwant Singh (author and lawyer), Saameer Mody (managing director of Pocket Films), Balwanth Singh (founder of Zineeverse Motion Pictures), producer Chirag Bajaj, and sound designers Naren Chandavarkar and Sid Meer, among others.

Nina Lath, founder and CEO of Cinevesture, described the festival as "a tribute to the art of storytelling".

"Through CinéVoices and Industry Talks, we strive to create a platform for insightful conversations that inspire both cinephiles and industry professionals alike.

"With an exceptional lineup of celebrated actors, visionary filmmakers, and industry pioneers, this year’s discussions promise to be thought-provoking, creatively enriching, and deeply engaging," she added.

The 2025 Cinevesture International Film Festival will open with the India premiere of "A Normal Family", the Korean Award-winning feature film by Hur Jin. It will conclude on March 23.